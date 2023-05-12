German (2-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out three.

German pitched well, but his teammates couldn't help him out. An Anthony Rizzo error led to the Rays' first run of the game. Ron Marinaccio came on in relief of German with two outs and a runner on first and allowed three runs to score before picking up an out. Plus the Yankees offense failed to score until the ninth inning. German has surrendered just four earned runs over his last three starts, lowering his ERA from 5.54 to 4.00.