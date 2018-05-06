German didn't factor into the decision against the Indians on Sunday despite throwing six no-hit innings, striking out nine and walking two before the Yankees eventually prevailed 7-4.

With Jordan Montgomery (elbow) on the disabled list, German got the first crack at filling the rotation spot and he made the most of the opportunity, no-hitting the Twins through six innings on just 84 pitches. His relievers weren't able to see through the combined no-hit bid, but it was still a brilliant outing from the 25-year-old, who was making his first career start after working out of the bullpen prior to Montgomery's injury. While he won't be holding opponents hitless every start, German almost certainly earned another look to show he can continue to be the guy in Montgomery's absence and it's worth keeping an eye on whether he can continue to provide solid fantasy value for as long as he's in the rotation.