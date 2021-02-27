German tossed a 20-pitch batting-practice session Thursday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
This was German's first time on the mound with the Yankees since his September 2019 suspension, and manager Aaron Boone said the right-hander looked "sharp" against the five batters he faced. German is expected to compete for the team's final rotation spot during spring training, though Deivi Garcia may be the favorite to land the fifth-starter role.
