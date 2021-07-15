German won't pitch Thursday against the Red Sox after the game was postponed due to the Yankees' COVID-19 issues, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Yankees are reportedly dealing with positive COVID-19 tests within their organization, so it's not yet clear when the team could take the field next. The club hasn't yet announced its pitching plans going forward.
