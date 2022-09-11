German issued one walk and struck one batter in a scoreless inning against the Rays on Sunday.
German was starting on short rest and threw just 14 pitches while the Yankees ended up using eight pitchers in the blowout win. He lowered his season ERA to 3.21 with a 39:13 K:BB through 56 frames. German's next outing will likely be in Milwaukee next week.
