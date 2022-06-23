German (shoulder) completed three scoreless innings with Single-A Tampa on Wednesday, allowing one hit. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

German threw 39 pitches, 27 of which were strikes, in his first game action of the campaign. The right-hander is rehabbing from a right shoulder impingement that first popped up during the offseason. He's expected to stretch out as a starter during his time in the minors, though it's unclear how long the rehab assignment will last.