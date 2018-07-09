German surrendered one run on four hits and two walks while fanning five over six innings Sunday against the Blue Jays, although he didn't factor into the decision.

German put together a strong outing on the hill, giving up just one run on a Kendrys Morales solo home run in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1. He certainly pitched well enough to pick up a win, but the Yankees didn't offer up enough run support. German has been inconsistent at times throughout the 2018 campaign, accruing a 5.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with an 86:26 K:BB over 11 starts (74.2 innings).