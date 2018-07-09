Yankees' Domingo German: Turns in quality outing
German surrendered one run on four hits and two walks while fanning five over six innings Sunday against the Blue Jays, although he didn't factor into the decision.
German put together a strong outing on the hill, giving up just one run on a Kendrys Morales solo home run in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1. He certainly pitched well enough to pick up a win, but the Yankees didn't offer up enough run support. German has been inconsistent at times throughout the 2018 campaign, accruing a 5.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with an 86:26 K:BB over 11 starts (74.2 innings).
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Next start coming Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Could have turn skipped this week•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Hit hard by Rays•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Fans nine Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Secures first win of 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...