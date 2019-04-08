Yankees' Domingo German: Turns in quality start
German (2-0) secured the victory after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings Sunday against the Orioles.
The Yankees gifted German a 7-0 lead before he appeared to run out of steam in the seventh inning, when he surrendered his only two runs of the day. The 26-year-old hammered the strike zone throughout his start, firing 60 of 89 pitches for strikes and issuing just two walks. After handing out five free passes in his first outing of 2019, German looked to find his command in the series finale.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Erratic in season debut•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Will serve as traditional starter•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: First outing coming Monday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Confirmed for rotation spot•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Likely to open in rotation•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Candidate for rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...