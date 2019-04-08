German (2-0) secured the victory after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings Sunday against the Orioles.

The Yankees gifted German a 7-0 lead before he appeared to run out of steam in the seventh inning, when he surrendered his only two runs of the day. The 26-year-old hammered the strike zone throughout his start, firing 60 of 89 pitches for strikes and issuing just two walks. After handing out five free passes in his first outing of 2019, German looked to find his command in the series finale.