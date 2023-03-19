German pitched 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League game against the Tigers on Friday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

German was shelled by Detroit in the outing, and the hits against him were neither quiet nor lucky. The Tigers racked up five extra-base knocks against the right-hander, including four home runs. German also hit two batters as he clearly struggled to command his pitches. This was easily his worst outing of the spring, as he had allowed just three runs (and no homers) over 7.2 innings before the blow-up. With that in mind, German is still expected to have a spot in the rotation when the season begins, especially with Carlos Rodon (forearm) expected to miss multiple starts.