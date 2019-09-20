German (personal) is not expected to be part of the Yankees' postseason plans, Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports reports.

The news comes as no surprise after German was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Thursday as part of the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. The period of administrative leave may last up to seven days, though the investigation is still ongoing and details about the incident remain murky. If the accusations against German are determined to be warranted, he is likely to face a lengthy suspension.