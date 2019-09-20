Yankees' Domingo German: Unlikely to pitch in postseason
German (personal) is not expected to be part of the Yankees' postseason plans, Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports reports.
The news comes as no surprise after German was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Thursday as part of the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. The period of administrative leave may last up to seven days, though the investigation is still ongoing and details about the incident remain murky. If the accusations against German are determined to be warranted, he is likely to face a lengthy suspension.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Placed on administrative leave•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Whiffs two in relief outing•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Could get another start•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Picks up win in bulk relief role•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Appearance pushed to Thursday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Piggybacking Sabathia on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...