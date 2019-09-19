Yankees' Domingo German: Whiffs two in relief outing
German pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor into the decision.
German replaced CC Sabathia with the bases loaded and two outs in the third frame and induced a fielder's chose to end the threat. He hung around for two more innings, allowing three baserunners but no runs. German's transition to a bulk relief role in preparation for the playoffs has gone smoothly thus far as he has held opponents scoreless over 6.1 frames while racking up seven strikeouts. He'll likely follow Sabathia again when the Yankees take on the Rays in Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
