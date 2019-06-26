German (hip) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first rehab appearance for German, who has been on the 10-day injured list since June 9 with a hip injury. Assuming he comes through without any setbacks, the right-hander is set to rejoin the Yankees after they return from their London series with the Red Sox, which takes place June 29-30. He was having a solid season before landing on the IL, with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and a 77:19 K:BB through 70 innings.

