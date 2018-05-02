Yankees' Domingo German: Will replace Montgomery in rotation
Manager Aaron Boone said German will replace Jordan Montgomery (elbow) in the starting rotation for the time being, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
With Montgomery expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a left elbow flexor strain, German will be afforded the first opportunity to fill in for him in the rotation. The 25-year-old came on in relief Tuesday after Montgomery exited and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. Through five appearances this season, German owns a 3.77 ERA and 18:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings. It's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation for Montgomery's entire absence at this point, but that could depend on how he fares early on. His first start figures to come Sunday against the Indians.
