German is slated to start Monday's game against the Tigers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone had already indicated that German would pitch the bulk of the innings Monday, but it's now been confirmed that the right-hander will be used as a traditional starter rather than following an opener. German showed some impressive upside in 2018 with 102 strikeouts over 85.2 innings at the MLB level, but his issues with keeping the ball in yard saddled him with a 5.57 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories