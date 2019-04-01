Yankees' Domingo German: Will serve as traditional starter
German is slated to start Monday's game against the Tigers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone had already indicated that German would pitch the bulk of the innings Monday, but it's now been confirmed that the right-hander will be used as a traditional starter rather than following an opener. German showed some impressive upside in 2018 with 102 strikeouts over 85.2 innings at the MLB level, but his issues with keeping the ball in yard saddled him with a 5.57 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: First outing coming Monday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Confirmed for rotation spot•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Likely to open in rotation•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Candidate for rotation•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Could see starting opportunities•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Competing for bullpen gig•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...