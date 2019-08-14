German (16-2) allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across seven frames to earn a victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.

While he gave up two solo home runs, German's domination of the AL East continued Tuesday. Against the Orioles, German improved to 4-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 innings this season. German has seen his ERA increase since the beginning of July, but he's won seven of his last eight outings and took a no-decision in the other one. Behind that winning streak, he leads the league with 16 victories and has a 3.96 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 116 innings this season. German will face the Indians next at home Sunday.