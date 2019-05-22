German (9-1) got the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one as the Yankees won 11-4.

The right-hander continues to rack up wins at a torrid rate to start the season, as this was ninth victory in 10 decisions. Although this wasn't his greatest stat line, German still has the look of a breakout performer so far in 2019, as his lights-out record is supported by a 2.60 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a 57:16 K:BB through 55.1 innings.