Yankees' Domingo German: Won't get two-start week
German will miss out on a two-start week with the Yankees deciding not to include him among their probable pitchers for the four-game weekend series with Cleveland, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
German won a fourth straight decision and claimed his MLB-leading 16th victory Tuesday against the Orioles, working seven frames and giving up two runs on five hits and one walk. Though the 27-year-old has been the team's most dependable starter this season, the Yankees are cognizant of managing his workload since he's already logged 120 innings between the majors and Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre, well above the 93.1 frames he totaled in 2018. The impending return of CC Sabathia (knee) to the rotation this weekend help the Yankees meet that goal, as German now lines up to make his next start on six days' rest (Aug. 20 in Oakland).
