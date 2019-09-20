Yankees' Domingo German: Won't pitch again this season
German (administrative leave) won't pitch again this season, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
German landed on administrative leave Thursday due to a violation of the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. The timing of the incident made a return this season unlikely, something which has now been confirmed. It remains to be seen how a potential suspension will affect German's 2020 campaign.
