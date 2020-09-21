German (suspension) will not pitch during the postseason, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
German's suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy will expire early in the playoffs, but he won't be able to build up in time to play even a minor role. He'll be ready to go come next year's spring training, though his role at that point will be unclear as he will have gone over a year without throwing a competitive pitch.
