German will work out of the bullpen during the Yankees' three-game series with the Royals that begins Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After an off day Monday and a postponement of Wednesday's game against the Nationals, the Yankees opted to deploy a four-man rotation this week, resulting in German's start being skipped. Despite being tagged for six runs in five innings his last time out May 12 against the Athletics, German isn't in any immediate danger of losing his rotation spot with Jordan Montgomery (elbow) unlikely to be activated from the 10-day disabled list until late June. After his brief move to the bullpen over the weekend, German will line up for his next start Tuesday against the Royals in Kansas City.