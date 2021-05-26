site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-domingo-german-yankees-blue-jays-postponed | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Domingo German: Yankees-Blue Jays postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
German and the Yankees won't play the Blue Jays on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in New York.
The two sides will make up the game as part of a doubleheader Thursday. Expect German to start one of the two games, while the Yankees will likely treat the other contest as more a bullpen game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read