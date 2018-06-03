German's scheduled start Sunday against the Orioles was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Yankees and Orioles will make up the postponed contest Aug. 25 as part of a split doubleheader. Incidentally, the Yankees are already scheduled to make up a doubleheader Monday in Detroit, so it's likely that German will simply be pushed back a day in the pitching schedule to take the hill for one game of the twin bill. Luis Severino is expected to start the other game for the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories