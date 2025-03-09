Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned during an in-game interview on YES Network on Thursday that Smith is one of the lefty batters New York is considering using at DH during the regular season in the wake of the news that Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) is set to miss extended time.

Smith isn't on the Yankees' 40-man roster, so he's not a certainty to break camp with the big club. However, he's helped his case with a strong spring during which he's slashing .294/.294/.647 with two home runs and seven RBI through six games. Boone noted that Aaron Judge won't necessarily log the bulk of the work at DH in Stanton's stead, and Smith was one of the players -- along with Ben Rice and J.C. Escarra -- mentioned as a candidate to log at-bats at the position.