The Yankees signed Fellows to a minor-league contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Fellows split the 2025 season between the rotation and bullpen at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization, posting a 3.86 ERA and 35:11 K:BB over 30.1 frames during his time as a reliever. The Yankees plan to utilize him in the bullpen role in 2026. Fellows has yet to reach the big leagues and will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.