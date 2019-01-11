Yankees' Drew Hutchison: Signs with Yankees
Hutchison signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Hutchison split the 2018 season between Philadelphia and Texas, compiling a forgettable 6.75 ERA, 1.78 WHIP an 31:26 K:BB over 42.2 innings. The 28-year-old last posted an sub-five ERA in the majors in 2013 and should serve as organizational depth for the Yankees.
