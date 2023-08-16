Thorpe earned a win in his first start with Double-A Somerset on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out nine batters over eight scoreless innings.

Thorpe was outstanding over 18 starts at the High-A level this season, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 138:33 K:BB over 109 frames. The 61st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft was consequently promoted to Double-A, where he continued to impress in his first start. Thorpe has rapidly risen to be among the Yankees' top pitching prospects and has top-of-the-rotation upside if he can continue the steady progress he has already displayed since going pro.