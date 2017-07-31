Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Heads west in Sonny Gray trade
The Yankees agreed to trade Fowler to the A's on Monday along with James Kaprielian and Jorge Mateo in exchange for Sonny Gray, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
It's been a trying few months for Fowler, as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in his major-league debut in June and is now set to change organizations. He was one of the bigger risers among prospects before suffering the ruptured patella tendon, having slashed .293/.329/.542 with 13 homers and 13 stolen bases in 70 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the year. If his recovery goes as planned, Fowler could end up spending most of next season in center field for Oakland.
