Encarnacion (wrist) participated in fielding/throwing drills and hit in the batting cage Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion is expected to face live pitching shortly and manager Aaron Boone indicated he could be available in the near future. The veteran slugger has been sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right wrist since Aug. 3, but it appears as though he could be activated from the injured list in early September.

