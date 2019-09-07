Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

Serving as the designated hitter, Encarnacion hit his second homer since returning to the lineup Tuesday from a hairline fracture in his right wrist. The 36-year-old hit a fourth-inning 423-foot bomb off Colton Brewer and added an RBI double in the ninth inning. Encarnacion has a .239/.342/.524 slash line for the season and has hit 11 home runs in 40 games since being acquired by the Yankees in mid-June.