Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-1 win against the Rangers.

Encarnacion returned to the lineup after missing the last month with a hairline fracture in his right wrist, and he wasted little time illustrated that the absence didn't impact his power stroke. The 36-year-old has a .245/.331/.517 slash line with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 37 games since being acquired by the Yankees in mid-June.