Encarnacion went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Encarnacion delivered one of the biggest hits of the night, leaving the yard with the bases loaded in the third inning to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead. The 36-year-old has now smashed four home runs over his last five contests, and he now sits with 29 homers along with 67 RBI over 88 games in 2019.

