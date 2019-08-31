Encarnacion (wrist) could return during the Yankees' current homestand, which ends Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Encarnacion hit on the field Friday and is scheduled to do so again Saturday before being reevaluated. If everything checks out, the veteran slugger could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as early as Sunday, putting him on track to return shortly thereafter.