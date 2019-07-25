Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Twins.

Despite fouling a ball off the top of his left foot, Encarnacion cranked a solo home run off Devin Smeltzer in the ninth inning. It was his 30th long ball of the year, marking eight straight seasons with 30-plus home runs. Since getting traded from the Mariners to the Yankees in June, the veteran slugger has batted .204/.286/.496 with nine homers, 23 RBI and 22 runs scored.