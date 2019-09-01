Encarnacion (wrist) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the affiliate's 15-12 win over Buffalo.

Encarnacion served as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's designated hitter in his first game action since Aug. 3, when he suffered a hairline fracture in his right wrist. The 36-year-old was fortunate to avoid surgery and may only need a few more at-bats in the minors before the Yankees return him from the 10-day injured list. Once activated, Encarnacion should serve as the Yankees' DH on a regular basis, leaving less playing time to go around for the likes of Mike Ford and Clint Frazier.