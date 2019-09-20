Encarnacion (oblique) is expected to return when the Yankees go on the road next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees are in Tampa Bay for two games next week before they head to Texas for a three-game set to wrap up the regular season. It sounds like Encarnacion will be in the lineup for most of those games, though manager Aaron Boone did not say explicitly that Encarnacion will start Tuesday. Either way, he's made a quick turnaround from a Grade 1 oblique strain.