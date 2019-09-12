Encarnacion was removed from Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers with a strained left oblique, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as it was originally thought that Encarnacion exited due to a wrist injury. He'll head back to New York to undergo further evaluation, at which point a timetable for his return should come into focus. Given the recovery timeline oblique injuries typically carry, there's a good chance the veteran slugger, who hit his 34th home run before exiting Thursday's contest, misses the remainder of the regular season as a result. Mike Ford, who entered the game in his place, is a candidate to see time at DH in his absence.