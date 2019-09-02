Encarnacion (wrist) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.

Encarnacion, who has been on the shelf since Aug. 3 with a hairline fracture in his right wrist, is set to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday after completing a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The veteran slugger went 1-for-8 with an RBI and two runs scored and reported no issues afterwards. "I feel good. I feel healthy. I feel 100 percent. Ready to go," Encarnacion said. He should slot back in as the team's primary designated hitter, leaving less playing time for the likes of Mike Ford and Clint Frazier. Across 101 games with the Yankees and Mariners this season, Encarnacion owns a .240/.346/.518 slash line with 30 home runs and 76 RBI.