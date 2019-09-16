Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Expects to be back by season's end
Encarnacion (oblique) expects to return before the end of the regular season, though he's yet to resume swinging a bat, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Encarnacion suffered a mild internal oblique strain during Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit, and while a timeline for his return remains uncertain, he stated Monday that he feels strong. He has just under two weeks if he wishes to return prior to the end of the regular season.
