Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Yankees will deploy Luke Voit at designated hitter and DJ LeMahieu at first base in the series finale, closing off Encarnacion's path to the lineup. LeMahieu is still expected to receive the majority of his starts at second and third base moving forward, leaving Encarnacion's playing time relatively secure even as he continues to struggle. Through his first 18 games as a Yankee, Encarnacion is slashing .139/.225/.347 while striking out 28.7 percent of the time.