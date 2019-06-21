Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Astros.

Encarnacion popped out in his first plate appearance, only to reach base his next three times up to the dish. He capped off the performance with a two-run shot in the seventh inning to put the Yankees up 10-3. It was his second home run since joining the team June 16, but his 23rd of the season. He's now hitting .238/.355/.535 across 307 plate appearances.