Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes yard Thursday
Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Astros.
Encarnacion popped out in his first plate appearance, only to reach base his next three times up to the dish. He capped off the performance with a two-run shot in the seventh inning to put the Yankees up 10-3. It was his second home run since joining the team June 16, but his 23rd of the season. He's now hitting .238/.355/.535 across 307 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: His first blast with Yankees•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Hitting fifth Monday•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Will debut for new team Monday•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Traded to Yankees•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out with back injury•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Nursing back issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...