Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-3 victory against the Rays on Tuesday.

He has just one hit in two games (1-for-8) with the Yankees, but getting his first long ball with his new team out of the way has to feel nice. This is the type of power the Yankees want to see. With the Mariners and Yankees, Encarnacion is hitting .236 with 22 home runs, 50 RBI and 49 runs in 249 at-bats this season.