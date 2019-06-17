Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Hitting fifth Monday
Encarnacion (back) is hitting fifth as the designated hitter against the Rays on Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Encarnacion will make his team debut as the DH after the Yankees acquired him from the Mariners on Saturday. He'll slide into the five spot in the order for this contest, although it remains to be seen where he'll be deployed when Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) make their returns to the lineup. The veteran will look to pick up where he left off with the Mariners, as he had slugged eight homers in last 11 games prior to the trade.
