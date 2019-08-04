Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Hoping to return in three weeks
Encarnacion was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and expects to be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Encarnacion sustained the injury on a hit by pitch during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader and is now facing a multi-week absence. A hairline fracture is good news for the veteran's recovery timeline, and also helps explain how the injury may have been missed on the initial X-rays. A return in August now appears possible but the Yankees will still have to utilize a patchwork operation at first base with Luke Voit (sports hernia) also on the shelf.
