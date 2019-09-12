Encarnacion left Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers with an apparent wrist injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He had his wrist looked at after his fifth-inning walk and was then replaced at designated hitter by Mike Ford. In addition to the walk, Encarnacion also hit his 34th home run of the year -- a two-run blast. While his removal may be precautionary, it would be surprising to see him in the lineup for Game 2 of the doubleheader.