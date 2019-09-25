Play

Encarnacion (oblique) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

Encarnacion hasn't played since suffering a strained oblique Sept. 12. He's been with the team in Tampa and took batting practice Tuesday, but he'll sit for at least one more contest. It remains to be seen whether he'll return for the final series against the Rangers. Giancarlo Stanton will be the designated hitter Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories