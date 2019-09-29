Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Not expected to play Sunday
Manager Aaron Boone said it's unlikely Encarnacion (oblique) will play Sunday against the Rangers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Boone previously said he expected the veteran slugger to return Friday and play all three games in Texas, but the team is expressing additional caution for the final series of the regular season. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Encarnacion feels near 100 percent but doesn't want to risk a setback in a meaningless Game 162. The 36-year-old is expected to partake in simulated games next week in advance of the ALDS versus the Twins, which begins Friday in New York.
