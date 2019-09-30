Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Not guaranteed to be on ALDS roster
Encarnacion (oblique) is on track to return for the ALDS but his status remains uncertain, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
Although general manager Brian Cashman indicated that the team expects Encarnacion to be on the roster when the ALDS begins on Friday, he stopped short of guaranteeing such a scenario, indicating that the slugger would need to prove his readiness in a series of at-bats Tuesday and Wednesday. Encarnacion was initially expected to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season but was instead held out as the Yankees decided to exercise caution in dealing with his oblique injury. With ALDS rosters not required to be submitted until Friday, the organization has adequate time to assess Encarnacion before making a final decision on his status.
