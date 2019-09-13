Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Not starting Friday
Encarnacion (oblique) is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto.
Encarnacion's absence was expected. He's facing an uncertain length of time out of the lineup after being diagnosed with a strained oblique Thursday. Luke Voit will be the designated hitter Friday, with DJ LeMahieu starting at first base.
