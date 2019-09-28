Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Out again Saturday
Encarnacion (oblique) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
On Friday he told Marly Rivera of ESPN that he is trying to avoid setbacks before the postseason. Encarnacion says he feels healthy and pain-free but has some fear of re-injuring the oblique while swinging, so they are taking it one day at a time. It seems unlikely he will return this weekend and his status for the ALDS is up in the air.
