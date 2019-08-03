Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Out with fractured wrist
Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right wrist Saturday.
Encarnacion was hit by a pitch during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, but he'd initially appeared to have escaped serious injury, as reports previously indicated that his X-rays were negative. He was evidently diagnosed with a fracture after all and now faces an uncertain return timetable. Mike Ford was recalled in a corresponding move.
